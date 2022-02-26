In Chivas they no longer know what to do with Jesús Ángulo: Desperate!

The red and white squad does not know how to stop what has become a fashion for the offensive midfielder on social networks.

For the directive of Club Guadalajara there is a small problem that at times takes away his sleep in this Closing Tournament 2022 and it is the YouTube program that has catapulted Jesús Ángulo as the official interviewer of the red and white squad and where some secrets have been aired of the group who have not always liked each other.

The Sacred Flock analyzes what it can do with the “Canelo” channel where it has chatted with various elements important and those that are missing, because Talks with José Juan Macías and the man of the moment, Alexis Vega, are pending. who on his Instagram account a few days ago assured that he will soon be accompanying Ángulo.

However, This has left Chivas with more concerns than satisfaction, not only because of the institution’s secrets that may come to light. like when Fernando Beltrán revealed that there were cockroaches in the clubhouse, Also because somehow it takes away the concentration of “Canelo” Ángulo, who, by the way, is not at his best level either, despite the fact that in each game he always shows dedication and professionalism.

In this sense, in the Half Time Filtered Touch column it was announced that the high command of the Guadalajara cadre they are not very convinced of what their footballers do in their free time, but it would also be a difficult issue to limit them with their activities off the field.

“In Guadalajara they don’t like that Canelo invests his time in that, that he also uses concentrations to record, since they consider that he is thinking more about the interviews than on the court. Canelo has tried to respond on the pitch and look for Chivas to improve. The networks and YouTube is an issue that Chivas has been working on for a long time and only the players still do not understand ”, It was part of what the aforementioned medium published.

