In Chubut, Argentina, a young man tried to connect the charger of his cell phone and was electrocuted | Commodore Rivadavia | WORLD

A 16-year-old teenager died this Saturday in Chubut, Argentinaafter receiving an electric shock when he tried to connect the charger of his cell phone to an outlet.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Saturday in Commodore Rivadaviaas confirmed by the local police, according to information cited by The Southern Opinion. Although he was immediately transferred to the Regional Hospital, the doctors were unable to revive him.

Although many details were not communicated, it transpired that the young man he was barefoot at the time you plugged the charger into the outlet.

According to local media reports, the house apparently had a illegal electricity connection.

There has already been a history of other people who died while trying to charge their cell phones in the country. The most recent took place in February, in Mendoza, when An 18-year-old boy died.

The tragic episode occurred in a house located in the town of Maipuabout eight kilometers from the provincial capital, when the young man, identified as Ángel Andrada, went to a room in his house with the intention of charging his cell phone.

The doctors confirmed Andrada’s death due to “an electric shock”, in addition to presenting “burns to the neck, both wrists and right foot”.

in 2021, Esther Modedea student from Birmingham, England put her phone on charge when she realized the cable was damaged. A chipa that jumped left her partially blind.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, there was the case in 2019 of a 22-year-old man who He died while playing with the cell phone and at the same time charging it in an outlet.

