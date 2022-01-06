In Como, Gabriele’s workshop of ancient books, between mystery and forbidden: “My life between auctions, collections and love for culture”

A passion, that for history, born at the State University of Milan. And so, once he obtained his degree in Literature and Philosophy, Gabriele Maspero has already decided: his profession will be that of an antiquarian bookseller. A profession that, thanks also to films and books, has always had an aura of mystery.

In fact, there are those who imagine new Indiana Jones in search of volumes lost in the mists of time or tomes containing magical formulas. Even if this is not the case, it must be said that it is a fascinating profession where hard work and obviously a dose of luck are some of the basic ingredients. Gabriele Maspero, canturino with studio e, tells us about this profession shop in Como, in via Cadorna, which since June 2020 is also president of Alai (association of antiquarian booksellers of Italy), founded in 1947, which brings together 101 bookstores scattered throughout the national territory. “Thanks to its Code of Ethics and strict admission rules, it ensures absolute competence and professionalism in the field of ancient books, prints, maps, manuscripts and graphics”, explains Maspero.

The passion for history therefore as a driving force. “Exactly. I have always been fascinated by history and I have dedicated myself to it with passion. Among the various influences suffered (we are talking about the early 2000s), there is also a film on the subject, or the “Nona Porta” by Roman Polansky ”. A film where an expert in ancient books – played by Johnny Depp – was hired by a mysterious collector to recover two of the three existing copies of “The Nine Gates of the Realm of Darkness”, containing formulas capable of evoking the devil.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me – jokes Maspero – But in any case the mystery and beauty contained in the old texts is indescribable”. Also because these are “precious volumes, for which there is a market, both in Italy and abroad. We all have the dream of stumbling upon something very rare and precious but it’s not that simple. What satisfies is the constant commitment and fascination from a cultural point of view as well as the pride of handling texts that have already been browsed or written by famous people “. Maspero’s passion is for the Italian editions of the Age of Enlightenment and the Revolution, a crucial era of political and philosophical ferment for the birth of modernity.

And speaking with the president of Alai, we understand the passion that is the basis of the profession and that emerges strongly in the stories. “Trading rare books gives you mixed emotions. On the one hand, there is often regret, perhaps after having sold securities that could have been valued more. I remember an album of perspectives engraved in copper by Piranesi that made half the Roman shops jump. I was in Saluzzo evaluating an inheritance when the postmen delivered my catalog to Lazio, and I had to abandon the deal in progress given the constant ringing of the mobile phone: everyone wanted the same album, and they were offering more than the list price, but by now it was sold it. On the other hand, there is also a lot of joy in these book adventures, especially when you buy, perhaps at a high price, a work or an entire library that is disputed by others. I remember a nobleman who, to sell me his Risorgimento collection, put me in competition with an auction house, and I had to reach Franciacorta fourteen times: fourteen lunches, fourteen handshakes. I never calculated the diesel used “.

Maspero prefers the ancient and traditional civilizations, so an example of a book “for me was excitingIrmologion by the bookseller Leoncini (Venice 1585). It was a beautiful testimony of the Byzantine culture in Italy that survived after the fall of the Empire, and of the continuing relations of the Venetians with the Levant. But I also had older works in my hands, such as the De Civitate Dei of Sant’Agostino in an edition printed in 1475, or the editio princeps delle Epistles familiares of Petrarch of 1494. Recently, touching on more frivolous topics, I had to deal with one of the best books on chess, by Damiano da Odemira (1524), which among other things taught how to play blindfolded. Intriguing too the Book of Fortune by Lorenzo Spirito, a forbidden text which, by rolling the dice, guesses the future of the reader: I have a handwritten copy of the 18th century, since it could not be printed. On the political economy front, on the other hand, a few years ago I picked up an important edition of Adam Smith from a distracted colleague, The theory of moral sentiments (London 1761), where the economist exposes for the first time his doctrine of the common good as the pursuit of personal interest “.

Certainly before the advent of the internet or in any case the massive use of the web, as is the case now, “our work was more tiring but also more engaging. I remember many trips made alone by car, with destination Germany or Austria, to go to book auctions, to view private collections or other things. Now everything has been simplified with the web but also risky. In fact, it is not enough to take two photos of the volumes and put them on some search engine to sell them. Care must be taken. And we, both personally and as an association, strive precisely to create rules that protect the customer and also the sellers “. Dialogue with Maspero also reveals that the category is very narrow. There are 1,600 antiquarian booksellers all over the world. One hundred in Italy, divided mainly between Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia. Worldwide, the largest number is present in England with a very strong concentration – we are about 300 stores – in the city of London alone. “Anyway, since I’m from Cantù, I remain fond of the only ancient book on my city, Monuments and political and religious facts of the village of Canturio of the provost Annoni (Milan 1835). I have a copy to leave for each daughter, but for now they prefer Harry Potter ”.