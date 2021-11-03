In Como, the most expensive petrol in Lombardy

In the city (considering only the self price, leaving out the bloodletting of those who ask for the gas station to fill up) a refueling of petrol costs – the calculation is made on 40 liters of fuel – between 72 euros at the cheapest station, or the Carrefour in via Colombo, for 75 euros at the IP in via del Dos. Calculating the average of the rates of all the city distributors, a full tank of petrol in Como costs 73 euros.

Now, just move a few kilometers – let’s take Cantù for example – to find a decidedly different situation. Here you can fill up with petrol while remaining under 69 euros (Esso in via Mazzini or Kerotris in corso Europa) and in any case, paying the lowest amount of fuel in that city of Como at most.

But the comparison between the Larian capital and the rest of the region becomes unequal if we analyze the prices offered by the oil companies themselves.