In Como, the most expensive petrol in Lombardy

Zach Shipman
In Como, the most expensive petrol in Lombardy

Gasoline skyrockets in the city

(Photo by Archivio)

  • Tuesday 02 November 2021

Gasoline in Como
more expensive than Lombardy

Near the border the prices fly to the same

In Como, filling up with petrol or diesel costs, on average, between 4 and 6 euros more than in the rest of Lombardy. Miracles of the petrol discount card, which in the provincial capital city closest to Switzerland manages to offer motorists exorbitant prices to be able to refuel. Certainly among the highest in the rest of the region.

The data collected by the Fuel Prices Observatory, official portal of the Ministry of Economic Development, are pitiless.

In the city (considering only the self price, leaving out the bloodletting of those who ask for the gas station to fill up) a refueling of petrol costs – the calculation is made on 40 liters of fuel – between 72 euros at the cheapest station, or the Carrefour in via Colombo, for 75 euros at the IP in via del Dos. Calculating the average of the rates of all the city distributors, a full tank of petrol in Como costs 73 euros.

Now, just move a few kilometers – let’s take Cantù for example – to find a decidedly different situation. Here you can fill up with petrol while remaining under 69 euros (Esso in via Mazzini or Kerotris in corso Europa) and in any case, paying the lowest amount of fuel in that city of Como at most.

But the comparison between the Larian capital and the rest of the region becomes unequal if we analyze the prices offered by the oil companies themselves.

