In Consolidation, but the Rebound in the $ 0.3 Area Doesn’t Look Far

The consolidation of the Dogecoin price (DOGE) continues in these days, as we are approaching the second half of November 2021, after the retreat from the relative maximum area above $ 0.3.

Dogecoin currently still in consolidation

The lateralization phase has already been going on for over 24 hours, since yesterday morning 11 November 2021, when the Dogecoin recovered a drop below the support of 0.25 to start the consolidation in the current area.

This afternoon at 5:00 PM, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $ 0.2536, down -3.85%.

Dogecoin Price Prediction (DOGE)

Currently, the 200-day moving average for Dogecoin stands at $ 0.29, a price level that has not been touched since the surge on November 8, 2021. Breaking out of this area would allow the cryptocurrency to push back towards highs. recent.

Starting with the bullish scenario for Dogecoin (DOGE), the first element to evaluate is the tough support in the area of ​​$ 0.24. As long as the price remains above this range, in fact, the Dogecoin will continue to consolidate and support the bearish pressure.

From the current consolidation, it would then be possible to move back to the $ 0.29 area and then break out of the short-term main resistance at $ 0.3.

In this scenario, if the price were not immediately pushed back below $ 0.3, there would be room to exploit the technical gap that would allow Dogecoin to reach the price range around $ 0.35, thus completing a rise between + 25% and + 30%.

The technical picture should instead be completely revised if the price of the cryptocurrency falls below the $ 0.24 area. In this case, the downtrend could accelerate on testing the monthly low of $ 0.233 first.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

Keep reading

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: