In Costa Rica they put “Chepe Bomba” back in his place and the Panamanian presenter answered them

2022-03-28

The selection of Costa Rica has already secured its place in the playoffs heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 after their victory against El Salvador and after the defeat of Panama in United States. The direct ticket seems more than complicated in the absence of a day.

The Canal team has had to say goodbye to Qatar World Cup in the last two dates of the Concacaf qualifiers, after drawing with Honduras and after the 5-1 beating received by the Americans.

Once confirmed that Panama ran out of options to qualify Qatar 2022on Costa Rica has once again attacked one of the most controversial journalists in canal lands, José Miguel Domínguez, better known as “Chepe Bomba”.

TD More He recalled a message left by the Panamanian presenter on January 24 of this year.

“I see to Panama beating Costa Rica, a team of grandparents. His time has passed. Costa Rica did not prepare for the generational change. Panama is today a young, dynamic, fast and orderly squad. The best: Those with experience do not even reach 34 years of age. Let’s go for the historical feat “, he wrote Chepe Bomb a few weeks ago.

The Costa Rican television channel, TD Morepublished said message and threw a dart: “The devil knows more for being old than for being a devil.”