In covid intensive care 7 out of 10 hospitalized are no vax

The numbers of the Fiaso report on covid hospitalizations in Italy. The unvaccinated are the majority of patients and are younger.

The number of Covid hospitalized in Italy by now it is growing at a rapid pace, as confirmed by the overcoming of the critical occupancy threshold of both the ordinary and intensive care wards, but largely the unvaccinated are supporting this growth. In fact, in the month of December alone, the number of hospitalizations among the no vax it grew by 46% while the increase in vaccinated patients in the same period stopped at 19%. This is highlighted by the new report of the Federation of health and hospital companies drawn up on the basis of the data communicated by the Fiaso sentinel hospitals. In detail, in the period from 7 to 28 December the growth rate of Covid hospitalizations had an overall increase was 33% but in the last week there was a double-digit acceleration of 13.7%, in clear growth compared to 7% of the previous week.

Differences in age and condition between no vax and vaccinated in hospital

An increase in hospitalizations for Covid due “probably to the holiday effect, but what the numbers allow us to observe is more and more an epidemic of the unvaccinated” explain from Fiaso. According to what emerges from the 21 health and hospital structures and from the 4 sentinel pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the Italian territory, in the ordinary wards the presence of unvaccinated patients is 54% but what makes the difference between no vax and vaccinated is their age and their health conditions. The unvaccinated in the hospital for covid in fact have a much younger average age. Six for the former is 70 years old for the latter it drops to 63. Furthermore, if 71% of the vaccinated patients are already hospitalized, less than half of the unvaccinated patients (47%) are affected by other diseases.

In intensive care 7 out of 10 unvaccinated

Even more marked differences in intensive care units where the growth in hospitalizations was as much as 18% in the last week. In this case the increase in unvaccinated patients compared to vaccinated is 21.6% against 10% ei no vax continue to be the vast majority with a ratio of 7 out of 10. Also in this case the age is different with unvaccinated even 21 years against 35 for the youngest of the vaccinated patients. Furthermore, 84% of those vaccinated in resuscitation had completed the vaccination cycle with 2 doses for over 4 months.

Higher vaccination coverage reduces hospitalization

“At this stage we need to look less at the number of positive swabs and infections e focus attention on hospitals that really give the pace of the epidemic We are witnessing an increase in hospitalizations but far lower than the numbers of a year ago “, explained President Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, adding:” The numbers give us the picture of a pandemic that affects and it runs above all among the unvaccinated and among those who do not have vaccine protection it determines the most serious consequences. In fact, the higher vaccination coverage reduces both the frequency of hospitalization and access to intensive care. This is why we must continue with the vaccination campaign and accelerate the administration of third doses which represent an important shield against Covid disease “.