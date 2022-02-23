In critical condition urban artist and another man after shooting in Fajardo

A new urban exponent and another man are in critical condition after a reported shooting in Fajardo, the Police reported.

According to the preliminary report, a call through the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted the uniformed officer about some people with gunshot wounds on Las Flores Avenue, Florencio neighborhood in Fajardo. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Anthony “Ankhal” Mercado Diaz and 25-year-old Jose De Leon with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Mercado Díaz and De León were transported by paramedics to the emergency room of the Río Piedras Medical Center hospital, both in critical condition.

It should be noted that the gray Lexus IS 250 vehicle was seized at the scene.

Agent Ruth Velázquez, assigned to the Fajardo CIC Assault Division, will continue to investigate.

According to his record label Carbon Fiber Music, “Ankhal became known professionally on the stages of FreeStyle Mania in Puerto Rico. Soon after, Ankhal released her first single “Antijudas” which has over 300,000 organic plays on SoundCloud. Her passion for music and rap caught the attention of the music industry and thousands of fans”.