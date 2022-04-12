In Cruz Azul they appeal to the support of the fans to pressure Pumas

abigail parra

Mexico City / 11.04.2022 15:13:52





Blue Cross will appeal to everything tomorrow night, Tuesday, to turn the scoreboard against the 1-2 they have for the Second Leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinal against Cougars.

Juan Reynoso stressed that they expect the blue nation to support them from the stands to put pressure on the felines and thus have more possibilities of achieving a positive score that will give them a pass to the Final of the tournament.

“The fans is super important because we need to put pressure, from the field and convey it to the stands with that aggressiveness. I even want to play, but you can’t.”

THERE IS A LEVEL ON THE COURT

On the other hand, Christian Tabó made it clear that Pumas is a rival with individual level and virtues that they will seek to counteract with play and calm against a scoreboard in which they are at a disadvantage.

“We have ours, we know the kind of squad we have. The marker does not concern us at all. We have to be careful in the virtues they have. We are a great team with a high-ranking squad”, he pointed out.

EXPECT GOOD ASSISTANCE

Just last March 12, the felines visited the Azteca in a duel corresponding to Day 10 of Liga MX.

This match surprised every time that the stands of the World Cup venue looked half empty. Just 12 thousand 686 fans gathered in one of the duels with an important sporting rivalry for the Celestes, after America and Chivas.

This record was the worst for the Machine in the tournament counting the Liga MX and Concacaf Champions League games in the Round of 16 and Quarters against Forge and Montreal. now for tomorrow expect fans to show up with a series of promotions and the reduction in the cost of tickets.