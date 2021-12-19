In Cuasso double appointment at the theater





The 2021/22 Theater Season at the Nuovo Teatro di Cuasso started with the sensational “Beware of avalanches!” Proposed by the Artistic Director Paolo Franzato with the organizational support of Proloco Cuasso, presents Sunday 19 December 2021, at 5 pm, “Sacred Universe” the first theatrical and musical show in the form of a sacred representation outside the Theater, a sacred rite with actors and singers conceived and directed by Paolo Franzato.

The themes of the show are creation, nativity, motherhood, woman and the relationship with society, and are embodied in the icon and emblem which is Mary Mother of Jesus. The stage readings are interpreted by the actresses Monica Anchieri, Marcella Magnoli, Caterina Murrazzu, Irene Terzaghi of the Franzato Theater who alternate with music and songs interpreted by Alessia Ferrari, Eva Bagutti, Laura Zecchini, Gaia Ghiringhelli, Elisa Saccol, Gaia Finazzi, Anna Barassi, Emma Paoli, Angelica Braghini, Elisa Mai, Francesca Raimondi of the Le Pop-Up Choir, with the advice and musical direction of Maestro Fausto Caravati.

The dramaturgical writing of Marco Rodio is inspired by the book “In the name of the mother” by Erri De Luca, in which Miriàm recounts in the first person her unexpected gestation. Indeed, the story of the Savior begins well before his coming into the world, when, in a breath of wind, a young bride-to-be finds herself pregnant, after an announcement whose words she does not remember well – which return as vague echoes, overwhelmed by the much more concrete, carnal dimension of a child growing in the womb.

The story therefore acquires a very human dimension, centered on the theme of femininity rediscovered through motherhood and at the same time the most problematic aspects: for a young Jewish woman, not yet married, a child outside marriage is the cause of immediate condemnation, of social exclusion. . Two perspectives collide: that of the community, gossip and slanderer, and that of Iosef, upright, honest, unwavering, which is the bearer of a message of faith and love as opposed to the short-sighted rigidity of the law, accepting the price that must pay those who violate the unwritten rules of public convenience. Carrying the growing child in the womb, becoming a clay pot, is something that transforms, thanks to the sense of fullness it produces, thanks to the new value that this divine gestation gives to words. Mary becomes a woman in her becoming a mother and this gives her unexpected strength, almost superhuman, such as to allow her to bargain with her God, at the moment of the birth of her child. A vivid portrait of a young woman and the unexpressed drama in the presentiment of the future, to which is added the pure joy of motherhood, nourished and supported despite the anxieties.

Audio and lighting technician Roberto Tamiazzo. The Season is organized with the patronage of the Varese Community Foundation onlus – Call for Culture 2021.

New Cuasso Theater, via Roma 8 in Cuasso al Monte (Va). Entrance with green pass and mask.

Telephone information at Proloco Cuasso (tel. H 17.30 / 20): tel. 349.3755903 – 348.8665284 – 331.4439439



