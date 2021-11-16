In Cuba, the opposition is struggling

The government of Cuba cracked down on Monday a major political rights demonstration by the same groups that had demonstrated against the government last July, in what had been the largest protests in Cuba in decades, following which they were arrested. hundreds of people. The repression was very effective: the regime banned demonstrations and prevented all opposition personalities, journalists and march organizers from leaving their homes, putting police patrols in front of their homes and guarding the streets with the forces of the order.

The result was a strong intimidation which, in fact, resulted in the cancellation of the march. Of the few people who tried to protest anyway, many were arrested.

The demonstration, known as the Civic March for Change, was called weeks ago by various civil society groups including Archipiélago, the opposition group that also organized the July protests. It was supposed to take place on Monday afternoon in 10 Cuban cities, including Havana, and take place peacefully.

The repression of the government, however, was widespread and very effective: on Monday in many cities of the country the streets were more empty than usual, not only because the demonstrators had been intimidated or had been prevented from participating, but also because many people, fearing riots , they had kept the children home from school, among other things.

November 15 was also a particularly sensitive day for the Cuban government, because it was the date chosen to reopen many activities after a long lockdown caused by the pandemic: in Cuba, schools and many economic activities have reopened since Monday, and the island has started to welcome tourists again. Also for this reason, the regime considered that it was a priority to avoid protests and riots that could divert attention from the positive message of the reopening.

In the weeks leading up to the day set for the demonstration, state propaganda had gone to great lengths to discredit Archipiélago and his leaders and to give the impression that the protest would provoke unrest and violence.

A couple of days before the start, then, police patrols and groups of regime supporters had begun to garrison the homes of the movement’s main leaders, preventing them from leaving their homes. “I went down to take out the garbage and they told me that I could not go out and that they did not know how long the measure would remain active,” he told the País José Carlos Melo González, an activist from Havana.

Other activists spoke of militarized cities and a notable deployment of forces both against them and in the streets. Many Cuban journalists were also stranded at home, while the government withdrew the credentials of several foreign journalists who arrived in the country to follow the demonstrations.

Yunior García Aguilera, one of the leaders of the movement, had been locked in his house since Sunday, while the building where his apartment is located was carpeted on the outside with huge Cuban flags. When he tried to look out the window on Monday, a large flag fell over him.

Outside the home of Yunior García Aguilera today. pic.twitter.com/WEEKU6jcMP – Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) November 15, 2021

Some people have tried to demonstrate anyway, but with little success. Whenever small protest groups formed, the police intervened to disperse them or to make arrests: at least 40 people were arrested on Monday, according to a Cuban journalist who spoke to the New York Times.

According to various comments collected by the newspapers, the Archipiélago activists made many mistakes in organizing the protest. First of all because they announced it well in advance, giving the government time to prepare countermeasures. Then because they chose a particularly sensitive day, in which the government was more attentive than usual and the population distracted by the reopening.

In general, then, the very low participation shows that the Cuban opposition movements have lost some of the popular drive they had in July.