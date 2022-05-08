In Cuba, the President of Mexico › Cuba › Granma

The president of the United Mexican States, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, arrived in Havana on May 7 to make a working visit to our country.

The Mexican Head of State was received by the member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

On Twitter, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, welcomed López Obrador and pointed out that “His visit will strengthen the bonds of friendship between our countries, which are already close because they overcome time and challenges to settle in the soul of our peoples».

Upon setting foot on Cuban soil, López Obrador — who arrived accompanied by the Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Navy — highlighted the ties of brotherhood and solidarity that unite the peoples of Cuba and Mexico.

He was also interested in the current situation in the country after the tragic accident at the Saratoga Hotel, which left several injured and dead.

The Cuban authorities and people welcomed this visit, which will last until tomorrow, and have thanked him for his call to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against the Island.

As part of his agenda, the distinguished visitor will hold official talks with President Díaz-Canel; and do other activities.

Both nations maintain a strong link, especially in the areas of health, education, agriculture and sports. The links are strengthened in the framework of the celebration of 120 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations.

AGENDA OF PRESIDENT LÓPEZ OBRADOR FOR THIS SUNDAY

This Sunday, at 10:00 a.m., the Floral Offering ceremony will take place in front of the Monument to the National Hero “José Martí”, in the Plaza de la Revolución.

The first official activity of the President @lopezobrador_ will be to pay tribute to our National Hero, at the José Martí Memorial.

The first official activity of the President will be to pay tribute to our National Hero, at the José Martí Memorial.

Conditions are prepared for the placement of your floral offering.

Then it’s the welcoming ceremony and official talks.

Meanwhile, around noon, the signing of agreements takes place. The imposition of the “José Martí” Order on the Hon. Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, also takes place this Sunday.

In the afternoon, the president of Mexico concludes his working visit to Cuba.

TIES OF BROTHERHOOD

During the official talks held between Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Andrés Manuel López Obrador today at the Palace of the Revolution, the ties of brotherhood between Cuba and Mexico were reiterated.

According to the Cuban News Agency, the Cuban president thanked Mexico for its historical accompaniment in the battle to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

In addition, several agreements were signed between both nations and the Mexican Head of State received the José Martí Order, the highest decoration conferred by the Cuban government.

.@DiazCanelB decorates the president @lopezobrador_ with the José Martí Order, an expression of the recognition, respect and affection of the Cuban people.

The Order is awarded to Cuban or foreign citizens, and heads of State or Government, for their great deeds in favor of humanity.

BILATERAL RELATIONS

In terms of medical cooperation, the links date back to November 2007, when Cuba sent 54 collaborators to attend to the floods that occurred in southwestern Mexico.

In 2017, 40 doctors were sent to care for those affected by the earthquake of November 7 in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, in the State of Oaxaca.

Between 2020 and 2021, Cuba sent Medical Brigades with a total of 1,479 collaborators to confront COVID-19.

Educational cooperation began in 1975, the year in which the Educational and Cultural Cooperation Agreement was signed between the two countries. To date, 1,544 Mexican students have graduated in Cuba and 462 Mexican students are currently being trained in Cuba.

In the field of sports, there are currently 8 sports collaborators in Mexico, as part of the Sports Collaboration Agreement between INDER and the National Sports Commission (CONADE), in force since 2001.

ABOUT THE COUNTRY

1. Official name of the country. United States of Mexico

2. Territorial extension. 1 million 964 thousand 375 km2

3. Number of inhabitants. 126 million 14 thousand 24 inhabitants

4. Name of the capital of the country. Mexico City

5. Date of establishment of diplomatic relations with Cuba: They were established on May 20, 1902, and have remained uninterrupted until today.

6. Date and reason for the national holiday: With the “Cry of Dolores”, also known as the “Cry of Independence”, which occurred on the morning of September 16, 1810, Mexico began its war of emancipation.