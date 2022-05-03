In Dallas, Justin Bieber testifies to his faith in full concert

“There is hope you know, because God said he was close to the brokenhearted. It’s good news. Don’t be ashamed of what’s broken in you. Give it to him and he’ll take care of it. He will take care of it. He will take care of you. He says he dresses the lilies with beauty and splendour, he will take care of you. »

On February 18, Justin Bieber began his world tour called the “Justice World Tour”.

Sunday, May 1, he performed in Dallas. While playing the piano, the star who does not miss an opportunity to speak about Jesus, began to preach the Word on stage. A highlight that he shared on his Instagram account in a publication that already has more than 600,000 views.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life,” the Canadian singer began, quoting John 3 verse 16.

“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus…Come fill the atmosphere,” he continued, to cheers from the crowd.

He then encouraged those who suffer not to be ashamed and reminded them that they were not alone, for the Lord is with them, for he is “near to the brokenhearted”.

“You know a lot of us came here today with things going on in our lives, things that we can’t control, painful things, things that stress us out, things that depress us. . You guys are not alone. You are not alone. Sometimes we have the impression that we are the only ones to go through certain trials. We look around and we have the impression that for others everything is fine. It’s not true. But there is hope you know, because God said he was close to the brokenhearted. It’s good news. Don’t be ashamed of what’s broken in you. »

” Give him [ce qui est brisé ] and he will take care of it. He will take care of you. He says he dresses lilies in beauty and splendour. He will take care of you, ”concluded Justin Bieber.

The “Justice World Tour” is made up of 90 dates in more than 20 countries, the singer is notably expected in France in Paris on March 6 and 7, 2023.

Camille Westphal Perrier

