In Dawn FM the confirmation of the relationship between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie?

Last July, international gossip filled page after page with a new alleged relationship: that between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie. The two had been spotted at the exit of an Italian restaurant (much loved by VIPs, by the way), the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Online the shots of the two and the titles of the magazines announcing the story in large letters (HERE the report of The Sun).

Now, to confirm, there would be a song written by The Weeknd and released on the new album released last Friday, “Dawn FM”. The passage in question is “Here we go … again”, in which the singer-songwriter faces a disappointment in love and tells the beginning of a new feeling: that towards a movie star.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star”, sings the artist – born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – who does not leave out spicy details: “I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell”. And in the text we still read: “But I make her laugh / Swear it cures my depressing thoughts / ‘Cause, baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I’d never fall / But here we go again “. In summary: “Making her laugh cures my depressed thoughts” and again “I promised myself not to fall in love anymore but here we go again”.

Of course, these are just guesses. No official confirmation or denial ever came from those directly involved.