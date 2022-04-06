in December he announced the date of the invasion of Ukraine

He died of Covid the Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. A key figure in the country’s post-Soviet history, the ultra-nationalist passed away at the age of 75. The president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodinexplained that Zhirinovsky had been hospitalized since the beginning of February for Covid and died after a “serious and prolonged illness”.

On December 22, in what was his last speech to the Russian parliament, the Liberal Democrat leader revealed that the invasion ofUkraine it would start on February 22. His prediction turned out to be only 24 hours wrong. On that occasion Zhirinovsky spoke of one “Nonew direction in Russian foreign policy“. Since that day, the politician has lost track of him: at least until today, when his death was announced, caused by Covid and the complications of previous pathologies.

Putin: “Zhirinovsky patriot, has always defended Russia”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to the Duma on the death of Vladimir Zhirinovsky. This was reported by the press office of the Kremlin, taken over by TASS. «Vladimir Zhirinovsky was an experienced politician, an energetic and open man, an exceptional speaker and polemicist – Putin declares – he was the founder and inflexible leader of one of the oldest political parties in the country. He did a lot for the formation and development of Russian parliamentarism, internal legislation and sincerely wanted to make a contribution to solving the country’s main problems ». Zhirinovsky, Putin continues, “has always defended the patriotic position and interests of Russia in front of anyone and in the most important discussions”.