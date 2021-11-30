in December he goes hunting for Xenomorphs with the new free game

The Redmond house continues to reserve surprises for its fans and, after having already launched Generation Zero on Game Pass without any notice, announces the reopening of the ‘hunting for Xenomorphs’ season with the new game arriving in December in the subscriber’s catalog. Xbox Game Pass.

The next, unexpected invasion of space monsters that will involve Game Pass subscribers will take place in a few days with the arrival in the service of Aliens Fireteam Elite, the cooperative shooter developed by Cold Iron.

Set in the homonymous dimension originating from the Alien cinematic universe, the title encourages users to wear the shoes of Colonial Marines to face an infestation of Xenomorphs: to succeed in the enterprise, soldiers can draw on an arsenal consisting of 30 different types of weapons and 70 modifications to be engaged to hope that the defenses prepared will withstand the impact of the assaults of the aliens.

The Xenomorphs, for their part, are divided into 11 different types and boast their own evolutionary cycle based on the progress of battles. The arrival of Aliens Fireteam Elite on Xbox Game Pass is scheduled for December 14, both on PC and on Xbox One and Series X / S. Also for December 14, Cold Iron plans to launch the Season 2 of the horror-hued cooperative shooter.

The Season will be accompanied by the new mode Point Defense, a reformulation of the statistics and the introduction of 4 weapons, with further incentives represented by the addition of accessories, new challenge cards and customizations for the appearance of one’s alter-ego. If you want to know more about this title, we remind you that on these pages you can read our review of Aliens Fireteam Elite by Giovanni Panzano.