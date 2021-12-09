in December it costs only 5 euros per day

It is close to the end of the year and they have already started working at Dacia. Their new project, however, could surprise for the price and quality of the vehicle.

There Dacia is a high-level company. The builder founded in Romania and acquired by Renault in 1999, it builds various cars every year that are marketed in Europe, Africa and some Asian countries.

Despite the takeover by Renault, however, the Dacia brand remained intact. in 2008 the company, just think, it held 28% of the auto market in Romania. Today the company is back on the scene with a new model: the Dacia Jogger. It will make its debut in Italy in December and is already in promotion.

It is an ideal vehicle for families and more as it combines the features of many other cars such as station wagons and suvs. Do not think, however, that we can talk about a makeshift or any low cost car: let’s find out why.

Dacia Jogger: the price is not scary, but don’t talk about low cost cars

The Dacia Jogger is finally available also in Italy in December. Difficult to identify it in a particular sector as it is really useful on every occasion and in addition it embodies the characteristics of different types of cars. Features certainly not from a small car. Starting from space, which is quite wide (4.5 meters long).

The trunk is not at all disappointing, with a minimum capacity of 708 liters in the five-seater version, while in the seven-seater version it is reduced to 160 (if the third row of the car is removed, a maximum capacity of 1,819 liters can be reached) . The cabin is spacious and practical, with storage compartments that can hold up to 24 liters of space. Particularly on the seven-seater car, the rear bench seat can be reclined and folded forward – as needed.

Coming to the technology of the vehicle, the infotainment is equipped with three different systems: Media control, Media display and Media nav. How to forget about the automatic emergency braking and the blind spot sensors that definitely promise a lot of peace of mind when driving. The design of the car is very reminiscent of SUVs, but also of the so-called multispaces and station wagons. The front is inspired by the latest Dacia. The engines of the Jogger, initially, they will be petrol and LPG.

The first is capable of delivering up to 110 hp combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the other more eco-sustainable solution reaches 100 (but its purpose is certainly not to be fast). The LPG version should reach up to 1,100 kilometers of autonomy. As for prices, it starts from 15,450 euros for the 5-seater – but with the December promotion it can be purchased with an advance of 4,210 euros and a monthly payment of 150 € per month. In a nutshell you can drive this magnificent car by simply spending five euros a day.

As for the loan, with TAN (5.25%) and APR (7.01%) not to be forgotten, the final installment is € 9,212 … up to 45,000 kilometers. For every other kilometer traveled, ten cents will be spent. The offer is still great, as it includes secured financing, three years of theft and fire, one year of driver insurance and three-year routine maintenance (or up to 60,000 kilometers).