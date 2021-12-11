in December more than 3 thousand hires, but 7 out of 10 contracts are term

There are 3,320 recruitments expected by Umbrian companies in this month of December 2021, while they will rise to 14,850 units in the quarter from December 2021 to February 2022. These are the data from the Excelsior Information System Bulletin presented by the Umbria Chamber of Commerce. A growth, the ‘photographed’ one, of over 58% compared to December last year and over 76% if observed on the same quarter a year ago.

The data are comforting also when analyzed in relation to two years ago, i.e. before the outbreak of the pandemic: in fact, compared to December 2019 there is substantial stability (just 20 more assumptions expected), while the increase in the outlook is more marked. quarterly with a + 19%. The December job demand, however, appears to be mainly composed of fixed-term contracts, 70% of the total, and it is to this aspect that the chamber president Giorgio Mencaroni once again draws attention.

“Umbrian companies have resumed creating work – explains Giorgio Mencaroni, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Umbria – and the latest Excelsior data tell us that we have gone back to the pre-Covid situation, however the 70% – 30% ratio between work in term and the indefinite one is still too high. Furthermore, mismatching, i.e. the misalignment between supply and demand of labor shows no signs of decreasing, indeed in December 2021 the companies that will encounter serious difficulties in finding suitable profiles to hire will be 44 out of 100, one of the worst results at the level national, and a worrying growth: there were 36 in the same month of 2019 and 40 in 2020. “

The sectoral analysis in the quarter from December 2021 to February 2022 always sees the Commerce sector leading the way with 2,120 jobs, followed by Accommodation, Catering and Tourist Services with 1,440, Construction with 1,360, People with 1,230 and mechanical and electronic industries with 1,160.

Revenues from work in December 2021 will be concentrated for 62% in the Services Sector and for 74% in companies with less than 50 employees, in substantial continuity with the situation before December 2019.

For a share equal to 32% of the total, the recruitments will concern young people under the age of 30. Furthermore, if the share of work destined for university graduates has remained substantially stable (11%), that of those who only have compulsory education increases compared to two years ago from 21 to 33%, eroding a significant share of graduates.

From the Borsino Excelsior of December 2021 it also emerges that 36% of the expected work income will be destined to skilled workers (+ 5% compared to two years ago), 31% (stable) will concern commercial professions, while 17% (stable) it will affect Executives, Specialists and Technicians.

Finally, Umbrian companies (with more than one employee) that plan to hire this month are 8% of the total.