In Denmark there are no more restrictions as of today

In Denmark, there are virtually no restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic since Tuesday. The removal of the masks was announced last week by the Danish government, and after parliamentary approval it became official.

The government has decided to remove all restrictions with the hope that Covid will become an endemic disease in the coming months and that the vaccination campaign will continue to keep hospitalization levels very low. From today, therefore, Denmark is the first country in the European Union to remove all the restrictions introduced after the spread of the omicron variant.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen commented on the end of the restrictions with a post posted on Facebook, in which she said:

“Rarely has a Tuesday been as good as today”

Some restrictions had already been lifted in recent weeks, but there was still an hourly limit to the opening of restaurants, the obligation to present the equivalent of the Italian Green Pass (which is obtained with vaccination, with a negative test or if you are recently contracted the coronavirus) to access public places and the obligation to wear masks both in public places and on means of transport. As of today, there are no longer any of these restrictions, and masks are only recommended in hospitals and nursing homes, but they are not mandatory.

The only restrictions that remain in place are those that affect people who enter the country from abroad and who are not vaccinated or come from a country of the European Union or the Schengen area: they must undergo an antigen or molecular test within 24 hours of entry, unless they have done so prior to arrival (48 hours prior for an antigen test or 72 hours for a molecular swab). While waiting for the test result they must remain in solitary confinement, which they cannot leave for six days.