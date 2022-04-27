In dental floss, Alicia Machado makes a hot photo session and publishes it on Instagram

Alicia Machado is an explosive mixture: talent, beauty and friendliness. Without fear of anything, the former miss Universe stripped out of her clothes and posed with minimal dental floss and other undergarments including the famous perfect girdles that have helped her get her figure back after winning The House of the Famous.

To the beat of The blue Angels Y Belinda, Alicia Machado danced while showing off her perfect figure and tail in dental floss minimum. “A glorious day! Meeting between women, vision and work. Get ready! Because we all deserve the figure we dream of by @solbeautyandcareoficial @ solleon21 Let’s go with everything “, was what the Venezuelan wrote on her account. Instagram while showing why she was chosen as one of the most beautiful women in the universe.

Recently Alicia Machado offered an interview, where he revealed very little of his next projects: a special participation in The House of the Famous 2, where they are already confirmed Mayeli Alonso, Niurka Marcos Y Laura Bozzo: and a series with Telemundo. But he also told a little about how he sees motherhood today. He even confessed that he would like to adopt a child from Venezuela and one from Ukraine. However, he also stated that for this you not only have to have money but time.

As for her heart, for now, the former beauty queen is still single. But her fans have not stopped expressing that they would love to see her with the Venezuelan actor. Jorge Aravena. Between both there is an incredible chemistry and they take care of each other. But they have already made it clear that there is only an excellent friendship between them. From your last relationship with Robert Romanwhich emerged within the Telemundo reality show, Alicia Machado She has stated that she is not yet ready to talk about it in detail.

Machado He continues to perform with his play “Yo Sí Soy Arre***” written by Enrique Salas and directed by the first Venezuelan actress Elba Escobar. She has performed with it in several cities in the United States, as well as recently in Puerto Rico.

