If you sit at the table in a particularly expensive restaurant, you are aware of having to shell out a lot of money. Similarly, those who excess in the consumption of fatty foods and alcoholic or sugary drinks are well aware of the health risks. As long as you have a young age on your side, you feel invincible. On the other hand, when the years accumulate, some disorders and syndromes that require specific treatments and therapies begin to appear.

In the opinion of the experts, here are the cholesterol values ​​not to exceed after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. The constant monitoring of the levels of fat in the arteries is in fact an excellent indicator to prevent the onset of various pathologies. Similarly it happens for the investigations on the levels of glucose in the blood. Avoiding glycemic peaks means protecting the health of multiple organs and systems.

Even the functionality of brain activities largely depends on the presence of metabolic syndromes. In this sense, it is important to remember how often to check HDL and LDL cholesterol to keep the coronary arteries clean and the brain clear. Particularly in diabetics with these amounts of bad cholesterol it would be the heart and kidneys first of all to foot the bill. Often this is a very high payment if we consider the damage deriving from the simultaneous presence of hyperglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia. To minimize the negative effects of these conditions it would be advisable to review some food choices. For example, cooked or raw, this vegetable helps dissolve cholesterol plaques and counteract hyperglycemia. Alongside this there are also other foods and good habits that could help lower the high values.

In diabetics with these amounts of bad cholesterol, the heart and kidneys are primarily paying the bill

Scientists have noted that people with type 2 diabetes often have higher LDL cholesterol levels. This results in an overload of work for the heart muscle that has to pump blood. In addition, some diabetic patients have dangerous accumulations of fat in the abdominal area.

Visceral fat in particular increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases exponentially. Finally, the potential kidney complications related to hyperlipidemia and poor glucose tolerance should not be underestimated. In fact, it is not rare to find nephropathy in subjects suffering from diabetes because the kidney is one of the privileged targets of diabetic diseases. Research results show that the LDL cholesterol levels not to be exceeded for diabetics should be less than 100mg / dl. These parameters should be respected first of all by those who already suffer from coronary heart disease and diabetes mellitus.