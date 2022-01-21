In Doctor Strange 2 also comes … Tom Cruise?

It is with a photo leaked online that fans have hypothesized the return of Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2. Truth or fake news? If so, in the Multiuniverse there could be a Tony Stark with the face of Tom Cruise.

by Carlo Lanna

21/01/2022 09:30 | updated 21/01/2022 09:34

The anticipation for the Doctor Strange sequel from the title grows day by day The Multiverse of Madness. The talented and beloved Benedict Cumberbatch returns to wear once again the shoes of the sarcastic Stephen Strange in the second film dedicated to the famous Marvel character. Direct sequel to the first chapter given 2017, the actor is however returned to wearing the role of Doctor Strange both in Avenger: Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame, as we have recently seen him also in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are many speculations on the film. We know that the background was told in Wandavision, the Disney + series, and therefore the character of Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) is ready to return to the cinema. But that is not all. It is the world of social media that offers a very special spolier.







In the Doctor Strange film, the hero is forced to manipulate the fold of the space and time, after he used magic to help Peter Parker. The doors of the Multiuniverse have opened and now, to restore the order that has been changed, Strange asks for the help of Wong and (in fact) of Wanda Maximoff. However, a threat strikes the Earth and the entire Universe and the threat, this time, has the same face as Doctor Strange. According to a photo leaked on the net, it seems that the film will also be there Tom Cruise. Yes, really him. The former Top Gun.

Is the new Iron Man coming?

This is just a highly speculative theory and no confirmation or denial has been released from the production. Through a stolen shot, it seems that Tom Cruise was spotted on the set of Doctor Strange. The photo – which you find in the post – is not clear but the actor’s physiognomy can be recognized very clearly.

Recently, the production brought Cumberbatch and co. Back to the set. for some additional shots because not satisfied with the final release. They ended just a week and this would have led to the involvement of the Top Gun actor in the film as well. According to insiders, Tom Cruise could play a key character in Doctor Strange 2. And from the clothes he’s wearing, he could play the new “incarnation” of Iron Man. But is all this possible? The theory is a bit crazy but we have to remember that the film is about space, time and… alternative universes.

The Doctor Strange 2 theory that shocked fans

The shot in question that attracted a lot of noise on the web, and was sifted through by the most avid fans. For some it is a fake for others it is only a purely speculative image. Also because, we know all too well how Tony Stark fans are attached to Robert Downey Jr. and have no intention of seeing another actor in the role.

The spoiler, however, could also be a fake but the theory would hold up anyway. Since our universe is located in collide with other worlds, Iron Man may actually appear in the film but with the face of another actor. The existence of the Multiuniverse could explain the introduction of Iron Man and Tom Cruise. Yet the former Top Gun, prior to Robert Downey Jr., was being considered for the part of the super hero but turned down the role. All that remains is to wait for the implications.