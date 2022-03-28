In El Gordo y la Flaca, fans react to Pepe Aguilar’s tattoo: “With all due respect… but I think he’s too old for those tattoos”

The program of The fat and the skinny exposed tattoo Pepe Aguilar. Finally. After two years I was able to finish this piece on my leg. A thousand thanks to my dear brother @stateofgracetaki from @stateofgracetatto in San José CA for his patience and for sharing such incredible knowledge and talent with his clients and friends”, with these words the singer thanked the artistic talent of the person who allowed him to wear this tattoo.

Not all fans of the singer are happy with Pepe Aguilar’s tattoo. “With all due respect to Mr. Aguilar, but I think he’s too old for those tattoos.” While others add: “How ridiculous and criticized Nathanael Cano.”

Many say that because of his age he looks ridiculous with this tattoo: “What they didn’t do when they were young, they do when they are old. Ridiculous old man.” And he gets more insults and comparisons with Natanel Cano: “Because of hanging around Pepe with Natael… he’s too old to go around with a tattoo.”

Others have stopped to wonder why the singer decided to get fish tattooed on his leg. And it is that he has not explained the meaning of this piece. Apparently the design corresponds to koi fish, which are known to swim against the current.

