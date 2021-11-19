In El Salvador, beer is bought in bitcoins from self-service kiosks

As we all know, El Salvador has started using bitcoin as legal tender. Now, the country has started putting up self-service beer kiosks for citizens, where they can pay in bitcoins.

In short, it would seem that as bitcoin is more used in El Salvador, even in small everyday things such as buying a beer, many fears and resistances are fading, as also stated by some Salvadorans on social media, who have shared opinions on a video showing the functioning of the self-service beer kiosk, which agreed that most Salvadorans had problems because they didn’t know very well what bitcoin was.

Credit: Pixabay

On the other hand, aside from the profit generated by bitcoin, El Salvador is progressively focusing more and more on all the collateral activities made possible by the fact that the popular digital currency is now legal in the country. In this regard, in fact, the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, said that the government is planning a whole series of activities based on bitcoin, all this while entrepreneurs and tourists are pouring in ever-increasing numbers in El Salvador.