In Emilia-Romagna a general practitioner also for homeless Italian citizens

A general practitioner for everyone, really everyone, starting from people living on the edge, in situations of great difficulty, and which, like and more than others, need to be assisted and treated.

In Emilia Romagna also homeless Italian citizens and citizens, not resident in countries other than Italy and without any health care they will be able to register in the health register for the choice of a general practitioner and be guaranteed – like all – the so-called Lea, the “essential levels of assistance”.

With a provision approved from the Regional Council The idea of ​​health that has always distinguished the work of this Region is therefore confirmed.

“A fundamental right, that of health, which cannot be denied to anyone and which an institution has the duty to guarantee to all – underline the vice president with responsibility for Welfare, Elly Schlein, and the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– This is the public and universal health care that we want and for which we work every day, together with the territories. A health care that guarantees assistance and care to all its citizens, without any kind of distinction. A health care, and a welfare system, from which no one is excluded or on the margins. This is a provision we are proud of, which confirms our commitment, traces a new path and achieves an important goal in protecting people’s rights “.

How does it work

The choice of the general practitioner is fixed-term and valid for one year, naturally provided that the presence of the citizen on the regional territory remains; it is certified by issuing the registration reminder of the regional health service by the health registry. To obtain it, the homeless person must go to the health registry with a form issued by the Social Services of the Municipality certifying that they meet the required requirements, bringing with them their identity document and / or the tax code and / or the ‘birth certificate.

They will be the Social services of the Municipalities to take charge citizens entitled to ea follow them in the necessary formalities for enrollment and choice of doctor.

In particular, with respect to the reporting methods, the resolution establishes that the Social Service must ascertain the condition envisaged by the legislation on the basis of the elements that can be acquired through the personal data services and thanks to social insights; issue the appropriate certification also through collaboration with health services (for example social workers of hospital services, Sert …) and third sector subjects who carry out activities in favor of people in situations of fragility.

The social service must always provide foridentification of the person and the initiation of the necessary formalities, according to the procedures set out in its own regulations, where it deems it necessary; finally, it must take action to ensure information, awareness and facilitation of access to the health registry offices in order to register.

With regard to ‘IT management’, the system currently in use in the health sector – the Regional Patient Registry (ARA) – will include the people who will make the choice of the general practitioner as ‘externally domiciled on expiry’; in the event that the same persons should subsequently obtain registration in the registry of the municipality in which they reside, the health registry will regularize their position as regularly enrolled for an indefinite period.