in Empoli without four forwards, ballot on the trocar

Eve of Empoli-Milan, the last match of the first round of Serie A and the last official match of the Rossoneri in 2021. Mister Pioli will go to Tuscany again in full injury emergency, in particular with the offensive department particularly hit: in addition to Leao, Rebic and Pellegri also out Ibra for a fatigue in the left knee. Let’s see the possible choices of the Emilian technician:

WITHOUT IBRA – Without Ibra, Leao, Rebic and Pellegri, the only regular forward available is Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has recently returned from the muscle problem in his thigh and is not yet in top condition, but it is very likely that he will start from the beginning. In the trident behind him there will surely be Messias on the right, with Krunic in the center and Saelemaekers on the left completing the trocar. Probable rest, at least initially, for Brahim Diaz.

TONALI AND A BALLOT – In the median two spaces in Tonali, increasingly irreplaceable, and one between Bennacer and Kessie. Both midfielders, who will leave for the Africa Cup in January, are not in a particularly brilliant moment. The Algerian is ahead in the ballot.

BACK THEO – Even in defense, the choices are almost obligatory. Excellent news of Theo’s return, the Frenchman is better and will start from the beginning. Romagnoli, Tomori and Florenzi to complete the classic line at 4. As always, there will be Mike Maignan in the posts.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo; Tonali, Bennacer (Kessie); Messias, Krunic (Diaz), Saelemaekers; Giroud.