In England, dozens of people stayed in a pub for days because of the snow

Dozens of people were stranded in an isolated pub in the north of England for three nights, due to the large amount of snow that made the roads in the area impassable. It happened at the Tan Hill Inn in Richmond, North Yorkshire, a hundred kilometers north of Leeds, where an Oasis cover band had played on Friday night. Strong winds and snowfalls were expected for the weekend following storm Arwen, which caused three deaths and major damage in various areas of the UK: however, the rainfall was so abundant as to force most of the 61 people on staff, band members and spectators to stay in the pub for three nights, until Monday.

The Tan Hill Inn is the highest above sea level pub in the UK (528 meters), it has existed since the 18th century and like many venues of this type as well as having a concert hall it also has some rooms for rent. Its manager, Nicola Townsend, documented the days of imprisonment by posting photos and videos on the local Facebook page that were widely circulated in both local and international media.

Townsend said that at the end of the concert of the band, called Noasis, the local authorities had closed the streets in the area and strongly advised against driving: the snow had covered the cars of those who had reached the club to see the band and it was accumulated in front of the exits, blocking them. Those who had not booked a room had thus had to camp on sofas or mattresses arranged on the floor, with blankets and pillows provided by the employees of the room, who stopped with them. On Saturday, when they woke up, the people left in the pub had found nearly a meter of snow outside the building and roads still impassable, which forced them to stay another night.

On Sunday some people who were passing by the parts of Tan Hill in a vehicle suitable for snow offered to give a lift to a young couple, while some rescue workers had brought home a man who suffered from already known health problems. Most of the people who stayed asleep in the pub on Sunday evening, however, were able to leave it on Monday afternoon, after the streets in the area had been cleaned with a snow blower.

Speaking to local TV, Townsend said there were only two girls left at Tan Hill on Monday night who hadn’t felt like driving and had decided to leave on Tuesday.

During the three days they were stuck at the Tan Hill Inn, the Noasis members and people who came to see them spent their time watching movies such as Grease And Oh Mama! and they challenged each other in the typical quizzes that are often organized in English pubs. They also put on a kind of group karaoke, of course with several Oasis songs.

Given the large amount of snow that forced people to stay in the venue after the Friday concert, the band also began to be nicknamed “Snowasis”.

As Townsend said, everyone ate and drank beer together, without getting drunk or harassing out of respect for other people; some helped clean the tables and wash the dishes, while others offered to share their rooms with other people and organized a collection to help the staff. Townsend said the weekend was “unique and enjoyable” and explained that everyone had been “helpful, understanding and patient” and in most cases “seemed quite happy”.

Some guests at the Tan Hill Inn had been stuck due to snow on other occasions, for example on New Year’s Eve 2010, a moment that was also mentioned in an advertisement for the supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners in 2017. This time, according to Townsend “it was like a meeting with all your friends”: the group also thought of organizing a new meeting for next year.

