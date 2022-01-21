In England the restrictions introduced for the omicron variant will be removed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that starting from January 26 in England, the restrictions in force to limit the spread of the pandemic, those included in the so-called “Plan B”, will be removed: therefore the obligation to wear a mask in most of the public places and to show a “Covid pass” for some events, as well as a recommendation to work from home whenever possible.

Johnson’s decision was criticized by several health and school workers unions, as well as the opposition, which interpreted it as an attempt by the prime minister to appease the discontent created by the Downing Street party scandal. the residence of the head of government) during the first lockdown. Keir Starmer, a Labor MP, said Johnson “should reassure people that he is taking action to protect their health, not just his workplace.”

The British government, however, was one of the last in Europe to introduce restrictions on the unvaccinated and to allow entry to many public places without a mask. The removal of the restrictions was justified by the government with the decline in new positive cases recorded in recent days. The progress of the pandemic in England is being followed closely by many other European governments, as the country was one of the first hit hard by the omicron variant.