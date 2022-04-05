In England they assure that Tuchel will replace Ancelotti in Madrid

Midtime Editorial

Real Madrid and Chelsea I know they will see the faces East Wednesday on the Going of the Champions League quarterfinals. The meeting will be a high caliber test for the coaches of both clubs, who from June could change their bench depending on what happens in the coming months.

The most favorable outlook is for the coach of the English team according to The Telegraph. Thomas Tuchel would arrive at Real Madrid to replace Carlo Ancelotti as technical director of the capital squad, which leads LaLiga.

The meringues trust in the technician ItalianHowever, Her future in the Spanish capital depends from how did this season endsince if he is eliminated in the Champions League and wins the league very forced, they could thank him.

Tuchel could be very tempted to change teamssince Chelsea’s problems do not seem to be resolved soon after the sanctions imposed by the English government on its owner, Roman Abramovich.

The english squad is for sale, However, the purchase might take Some months and various playersjust like him coachalready they begin to listen to the offers they have on the table in the face of the uncertainty that London is experiencing.