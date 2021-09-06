In episode 5 there was also Chris Hemsworth!

Director Kate Herron has confirmed that the Thor star was featured in a cameo in the Disney + series.

The last episode of Loki available on Disney +, the fifth and penultimate, delighted fans of the god of deception with several Easter eggs, surprises that only true Marvel fans have been able to catch. One of the most welcome, that the director of the series Kate Herron had to confirm since not everyone had noticed, it is a hidden cameo from Chris Hemsworth, the unmistakable interpreter of the god Thor and brother of the Loki played by Tom Hiddleston.

Loki: Chris Hemsworth was Throg’s voice

In episode 5, viewers experienced several variations, one of which was particularly interesting. Let’s talk about the Throg frog that Loki and the variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) encounter when they are in the Void, a desolate dimension where all the variants “discarded” by the Time Variance Authority end up. Trapped in a glass jar, the Throg frog is none other than one variant of the thunder king Thor. And the voice of the frog that you listen to for a few seconds as Loki approaches the hiding place of the variants is precisely that of Chris Hemsworth, who recorded the cameo for the occasion. This was confirmed by director Kate Herron interviewed for For All Nerds. “We recorded it specially, His voice goes ‘Ahhh!’ It’s a completely new recording. Not recycled. He himself recorded it, “explained Herron.

Are there variants of other MCU characters as well?

Although this detail is not decisive or important for the plot of the series, for fans of the MCU it is still a gem, especially because the title of the episode Journey into the mystery – in original Journey into Mystery – recalls that of a 1962 comic; not just any comic but the one in which Thor first appears. Furthermore, this circumstance could suggest that there are also other variants, perhaps of different characters of the MCU. And who knows that they will not be able to be decisive inlast episode by Loki expected on Disney + in two days, Wednesday 14 July.