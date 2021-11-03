In Ethiopia, the rebels are approaching the capital Addis Ababa

On Tuesday, the government of Ethiopia, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, declared a state of emergency in the country and asked Ethiopian citizens to prepare to defend the capital Addis Ababa with weapons from attack by two rebel groups. In fact, over the weekend, the separatists of the Tigrè Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which had announced a military alliance last August, had taken control of Dessie and Combolcià, two cities that are located along the highway that connects the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, to Addis Ababa. The two groups now appear to be moving south, and the federal government fears they may reach the capital and attempt to capture it.

The current situation in Ethiopia is very confusing and surprising at the same time. Ethiopia was considered the most stable country in the Horn of Africa until a year ago and in 2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in concluding a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea, with which Ethiopia had been formally at war since 1998. Abiy was also internationally praised for initiating a series of major democratic reforms in the country.

A year ago, however, the federal army had started a major military operation in the northern region of Tigray, with the aim of defeating the separatists of the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that still controls the local government today. The TPLF had been the dominant force in the federal government for many years, despite the Tigers being a distinct ethnic minority in Ethiopia; However, the party had lost much of its influence with the arrival of Abiy in 2018, while maintaining its central role in Macallè, the capital of Tigray.

The federal government, with the military operation begun a year ago, hoped to soon take control of the separatist region, also thanks to the intervention of the Eritrean military, who had entered Ethiopia to fight alongside the Ethiopian army.

In a short time, however, the situation had become considerably complicated. The TPLF rebels, who in recent decades had accumulated extensive military experience by occupying important roles in the Ethiopian army, had initially suffered heavy defeats but then last June managed to reconquer much of the region. The fighting had been extremely violent and various human rights organizations had spoken of serious war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both sides. The government therefore imposed an embargo on Tigray, which still prevents the arrival of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

In recent weeks, quite unexpectedly, military operations have also extended beyond the Tigrè region.

Between Sunday and Monday the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army – which fights for the rights of the Oromo, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia – said they had conquered Combolcià and Dessie and had the intention of reaching Addis Ababa. . The military alliance between the two groups is even more significant considering that Prime Minister Abiy is of Oromo ethnicity. In the last year, however, the clashes between the Oromo and the federal security forces have intensified and have led some Oromo factions to reorganize to fight the central government, accused of discrimination and violence. An exclusive service of BBC told more about the Oromo Liberation Army.

The federal government has denied having lost complete control of the two cities and it is difficult to independently verify the current situation, given the major limitations imposed by the Ethiopian government on the activity of international journalists.

However, the federal government has reacted with great alarm, declaring a state of emergency, a measure that will allow it in the next six months to take exceptional measures such as imposing checkpoints and curfews, and to entrust many powers to the security forces. Among other things, anyone suspected of having ties to “terrorists” – and the Ethiopian government considers separatist rebel groups to be “terrorists” – can be arrested even without a warrant, and any citizen of military service age can be called up. to fight. The local administration of the capital Addis Ababa also ordered residents to notify the authorities of the weapons in their possession and prepare to defend the city in the event of an attack.

In addition to a major security problem, which at the moment is difficult to assess but which could soon also involve Addis Ababa, the current situation is causing serious damage to the reputation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In September, the United States, formally friends of Ethiopia, had threatened the Abiy government to impose sanctions if a peace process was not initiated with the rebels. The government had in turn accused the West of neo-colonialism and had expelled seven important UN officials from the country, including a person who was responsible for coordinating the arrival of humanitarian aid in Tigray. US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will remove the trade privileges the United States held with Ethiopia due to the “extensive violations of internationally recognized human rights” for which Ethiopian security forces have been held accountable.

The conflict, which has been going on for a year, has caused a major humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without access to basic necessities. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.5 million have been forced to leave their homes.