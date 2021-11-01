In Ethiopia, Tigray separatists say they have conquered the city of Dessie, north of the capital Addis Ababa

The separatists of the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF), a coalition that brings together the anti-government rebels from the Tigray region, in northern Ethiopia, said they had occupied the city of Dessie, in the Amhara region, where tens of thousands of people ethnic Amhara had taken refuge after the intensification of the fighting. The city is located about 385 kilometers from the capital, Addis Ababa, and is the southernmost location in the Amhara that the TPLF has reached since entering the region in July.

Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, told a Reuters that the rebel fighters have driven Ethiopian government forces out of Dessie and are on their way to the city of Kombolcha. Reuters it was unable to independently verify the TPLF report on the development of the fighting.

The war in Tigré had started in the first week of November 2020, after months of tensions between the federal government and the regional government of Tigrè controlled by the TPLF, a party that for a very long time had dominated the national politics of Ethiopia and which had begun to lose importance. after the inauguration of the Abiy Ahmed government in 2018. Since then, thousands of people have been killed and more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes.