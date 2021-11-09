In Europe 60% new Covid cases worldwide. Record deaths in Bulgaria and Russia

There are more than 250 million cases of Covid-19 around the world since the start of the pandemic. The France Presse Agency calculated the number from the data provided by the health authorities of each country. The deaths, again globally, have so far been over five million. Europe is the continent with the highest number of infections with over 76 million cases since the start of the epidemic in December 2019, followed by Asia (56,201,653 cases), the United States and Canada (48,290,522 infections) and America Latin and Caribbean (46.107.131). Of the new infections registered worldwide, over 60% are found in Europe, which has recorded an average of 279,000 cases per day for the past seven. Uneven vaccination coverage and a relaxation of preventive measures have brought Europe back to a “tipping point”, as the World Health Organization said, with cases again at near record levels and 500,000 more deaths expected by February.

Germany, record incidence

The weekly incidence of the coronavirus in Germany stood at 213.7 infections per 100,000 population, the highest level since the start of the pandemic and double last week. According to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute, 21,932 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours, more than double compared to Tuesday of the previous week. There are 169 victims and this number has also doubled compared to seven days ago.

France, the highest number of hospitalizations since the summer

Covid-induced hospitalizations in France see the highest daily increase since August. The number of people hospitalized has jumped 156 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since August 23, reaching a month high of 6,865.

Bulgaria: record deaths in the least vaccinated country in the EU

334 people have died in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic. 94.31 percent of the deceased were not vaccinated, according to reports from the Bulgarian radio station “Bnr”. There are 5,286 cases, with the positivity rate of 11%. Bulgarian media reported that of 8,516 hospital patients in total, 723 of them are in intensive care. Bulgaria’s population is 6.9 million, and it has the lowest vaccination rate in the EU, with only 29.7% of adults receiving at least one dose.

Romania: state of alert extended for another 30 days

The Romanian news agency “Agerpres” reports that the government has extended the state of alert for another 30 days due to the increase in infections in the country. The measures already adopted therefore remain in force, including the obligation to wear a mask even outdoors and a reduced opening hours of shops. In fact, over 4,200 cases of Covid and 241 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. The number of daily infections is in a downward trend, but there is not a high number of vaccinated in the population.

Czech Republic: over 9 thousand infections

The number of daily coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic in the last 24 hours was 9,253, 1,660 more than a week ago. The daily cases had already passed the 9,000-person ceiling in a single day last week for three days. 3,114 patients are hospitalized, the highest number since the end of April. 440 of them are in serious condition. There have been 31,173 deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 22 have been killed.

Ukraine: never so many deaths

Ukraine records a dramatic record of deaths related to Covid-19. The data released by the Ministry of Health report 833 deaths and 18,988 new cases in the last 24 hours. To date, the Guardian recalls, the saddest bulletin was three days ago with 793 deaths.