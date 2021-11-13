“In Europe, a very worrying situation in 10 countries”

The worst epidemiological picture is in Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary and Slovenia. The countries where it is doing best are Italy, Malta, Spain and Sweden

In Europe, the epidemiological situation relating to Covid is “extremely worrying” in 10 countries, namely Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia. This was reported by the ECDC in the weekly report on infectious diseases, referring to the week of November 1-7.

In other 13 countries (Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania and Slovakia; the non-EU countries of the EEA and the European Economic Area are also included) the situation is ” very worrying “, while in three others (Cyprus, France and Portugal) it is” moderately worrying “.

In four (Italy, Malta, Spain and Sweden) it is “of little concern”. Compared to the previous week, 4 countries (Belgium, Finland, Liechtenstein and Poland) got worse, while five improved (Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden). The other 21 countries remained in the same category.