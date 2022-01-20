In Europe caution prevails, in Milan Tim seeks redemption

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges after the negative day on Wall Street, and in particular in technology, are moving with caution and slow down, after a positive start in the wake of the main Asian markets (+ 1.1% Tokyo, +3 , 3% Hong Kong, + 0.7% Seoul). So limp the FTSE MIB in Milan, the CAC 40 in Paris, after the decline in business confidence (107 points in January, the second consecutive decline), the DAX 40 in Frankfurt, the IBEX 35 in Madrid and the AEX in Madrid. Amsterdam.

Asian stock exchanges were supported by the Chinese central bank’s decision to lower rates on some loan maturities in support of the economic recovery. The data on Japanese exports for the month of December also performed well (+ 17.5% and above expectations). On the US-China relations front, however, the statements by President Biden according to which the conditions for removing the trade tariffs to Beijing introduced by his predecessor are not yet in place.

That said, rising government bond yields in Europe and the United States are still driving the indices: pending December Eurozone inflation and producer prices in Germany, government bond yields may fall back. pressure and with them the bags. Cos

Tim seeks redemption, luxury again

The performance of the cars stands out in Piazza Affari, with Stellantis and Cnh Industrial among the best. Waking up for Telecom, which left 9% on the ground since the beginning of the week in light of the rumors about the restructuring projects discussed in the board of directors that remove the hypothesis of a takeover bid by Kkr. Moncler slows down after the rush of luxury on the eve of the Richemont and Burberry accounts. Oil is weak, with Eni and Saipem in the tail, in the wake of the drop in crude oil.

Euro / dollar stable, oil slows

On the currency market, the euro is trading in line with last night’s positions at $ 1.1364 (1.1354). Euro / yen rises to 130.05 yen (129.67), dollar / yen to 114.37 (114.26). Crude oil prices after the new flare-up induced on the eve of the increase in demand estimates by the IEA: the March delivery of Brent returns to 88.15 dollars a barrel, the same maturity of the WTI drops to 85.64 dollars per barrel. Gas prices down in Europe: on the Ttf platform the values ​​are 70.4 euros per megawatt hour (-6.8%).

The issue of interest rates remains crucial

The rise in government bond yields has been affecting the stock markets for days. On Wednesday, the 10-year Bund rate returned slightly above zero, which it had not seen since 2019, while the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields remain at pre-pandemic levels. This rise in government bond rates, due precisely to the flare-up of inflation and the expectation of a decisive monetary tightening in the United States, is penalizing the stock exchanges. Especially technology stocks, given that the rise in interest rates devalues ​​the discounting of their future profits: for this reason, since the beginning of the year, tech stocks have lost 6.16% in Europe and around 7% in America. On the other hand, the increase in rates benefits banks (which in fact have earned 1.65% on Wall Street and 8.36% in Europe since the beginning of the year) and various so-called “value” or “old” sectors. economy “. Even today, eyes will therefore be focused on the trend in market rates.

Spread drops to 141 points, ten-year yield stable

Downward trend for the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark (IT0005436693) and the same German maturity stood at 141 basis points from the 143 points of the closing on the eve of the day. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp was stable, initially standing at 1.41%, unchanged compared to the levels on the eve of the previous year.