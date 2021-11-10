“In Europe electric car cleaner than the thermal equivalent only after 80 thousand kilometers of use”. The Volvo study

Last January, Daily fact had published a ‘investigation onelectric car, comparing two similar models in size and performance, one hybrid and the other electric. In the light of the data crops, which took into account the production methods ofpower in the different areas of the world, as well as the environmental impact generated by the production of a battery, it was concluded that, if recharged in Europe (where the “cleanest” electricity in the world is generated, the result of an energy mix that includes a good from renewable sources), the electric car with a ‘made in China’ battery should, compared to a hybrid, travel just under 80,000 km before starting to have a real positive effect on the environment in terms of saving CO2 emissions. While in the rest of the world, by virtue of the less virtuous methods of electricity production than in Europe, i mileage they become extremely taller if at all unattainable, making electricity more polluting than a hybrid but also a high-efficiency thermal one.

Months after that investigation, Volvo – the manufacturer who has taken to heart the value of transparency regarding the emissions generated by its cars over the entire life cycle of the product – has published an official study which, essentially, reaches similar conclusions.

The Swedish firm’s study compares three models. One powered by petrol, the XC40, and two 100% electric: the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge, coupe version of the XC40 Recharge, which benefits from improved aerodynamics because of the more sporty shapes of the bodywork.

The manufacturer’s report takes into account the emissions generated during the production phase – the thorn in the side of electric cars, which come to market with a Very high CO2 “debt” to be recovered compared to thermal / hybrid, much less impacting in the assembly phase; Volvo itself claims: “The manufacturing and refining of materials, assembly and production of battery modules of a C40 Recharge result in greenhouse gas emissions that are almost 70% higher than those generated during the construction of an XC40. petrol “- and those that derive from use by recharging with European electricity (the mix of European sources for the production of electricity, as mentioned, is the cleanest in the world). Basically, Volvo’s data indicates that the XC40 Recharge, ie the electric one, has to travel approx 80 thousand kilometers before starting to give real benefits in terms of CO2 savings compared to the thermal XC40.

However, if you rely on the mix of sources world for the production of electricity (which is less green than the European one), then the mileage after which the electric car has a more sustainable CO2 balance than the thermal one rises to 115,000 km. It is good to specify that the Volvo graph shows the values ​​of 77 thousand and 110 thousand km as break even points because for the comparison with the thermal model it is made using the C40 Recharge (instead of the XC40 Recharge): the latter, however, as mentioned, benefits better aerodynamics due to the different shapes of the car body. In fact, over an estimated 200,000 km of product life, the C40 Recharge generates 2 tons of CO2 less than the XC40 Recharge, despite having the same electrical mechanics. After these thresholds, with the current European energy mix, on a total mileage of 200 thousand kilometers, electricity saves 7 tons of CO2 compared to thermal (9 on the C40 Recharge). In this regard, it is worth remembering that the average European motorist drives around 12 thousand km the year.

The investigation of the Everyday occurrence concluded that an electric vehicle will make environmental sense “only when the car and its battery are built with as much energy as possible derived from renewables, which will therefore have to be disseminated on a large scale. This will allow for more affordable mileage break-even thresholds “. A concept, also in this case, extremely similar to what Volvo expresses: “We need governments and energy companies around the world to increase their investments inclean energy and related infrastructure charging, so that fully electric cars can truly deliver on their promise of cleaner mobility, ”explains Håkan Samuelsson, the Swedish brand’s number one, in an official statement.

It is worth underlining that all of the above applies to theEurope or, at most, taking into account the global mix of energy sources. But in the rest of the world and especially in China, the first global automotive market and first for the penetration of electric vehicles – and where producing 1 kWh of electricity involves theissue of an amount of CO2 more than Double compared to what happens in Europe – the points of draw mileage become in fact unattainable, with the result that the electric over the course of its life ends up polluting more than the thermal (and most of the batteries of electric cars come from Asia).

Unfortunately, the latest international events, such as the G20 or the Cop26, have highlighted how the great polluters of the world – including China – do not have a great urgency to make more green their energy production. On the contrary. All this, once again, demonstrates how the hasty adoption ofelectric car it is unlikely to bring environmental benefits until the energy policies global will not change radically.

