in Europe for the first time more electric cars sold than diesel- Corriere.it

December 2021 marked a historic turning point in the European automotive market. The Old Continent has seen sales of electric cars exceed those of diesel cars. According to preliminary data from analyst Matthias Schmidt, more than a fifth of new cars sold in Europe in 2021 were 100% electric, while diesel cars did not reach 20%.

Record numbers In December, the Old Continent saw 176 thousand new electric cars registered, an absolute record for a growth of 6% compared to the same period of the previous year. Sales of diesels follow 16,000 units away, with registrations that have stopped at 160 thousand units. This engine has been in constant decline since 2015 – the year of the Dieselgate scandal – in most European markets. At the time, models powered by diesel engines accounted for over 50% of registrations in 18 EU countries.

The reasons for overtaking The trend – clearly favored by iGovernment purchase incentives of zero-emission vehicles in European countries – experienced a further acceleration in the last quarter of the year, where manufacturers and dealers found themselves pushing further on the electric to reduce the average CO2 emissions of their sales for the whole of 2021. The goal? Avoid heavy pollution fines by the European authorities.

In Italy Italy follows this trend with a much smaller gap. In the twelve months of 2021 they were 67,542 electric cars sold in our country, up 107.6% compared to 2020 for a market share of 4.6%. The cars diesel registered a red of 27.7%, compared to 333,635 new registrations. The market share of diesel-powered cars last year fell from 33.1% to 22.6%.

