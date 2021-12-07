in Europe only electric by 2030

THE SHOCK OF THE LION – After DS (2026), Alfa Romeo (2027) and Opel (2028), among the ranks of Stellantis it will be Peugeot give the decisive sprint in the extension towards the transition to electric, preparing the way for the other brands of the giant born last January from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups. By 2030 (therefore five years in advance of the European Union proposal to make the sale of purely electric vehicles in the Old Continent) the house of the lion aims to complete the generational change of its European range, deploying only battery-powered models.

DEADLINE 2030 – The confirmation comes directly from Linda Jackson: “With the transition to the new STLA platforms of small, medium and large size we are working to ensure by 2030 all our models sold in Europe are electric ”, he declared in an exclusive interview with Automotive News the CEO of the Sochaux brand, specifying that the company will “maintain the offer of cars with combustion engines for customers in other markets”. The goal of the Peugeot, which plays the delicate role of the most driving generalist brand in the Stellantis galaxy, appears perfectly in line with the latest statements by Carlos Tavares, who, despite expressing numerous reservations about the unbridled race to electrification of the automotive industry, declared that the giant of which it is head by 2030 aims to sell over 70% in Europe and over 40% of low environmental impact models in the United States.

VERSATILE PLATFORMS – To achieve the goal, work is already underway on the Turin-Paris axis so that, starting from 2025, all new models are based on new STLA architectures, designed to accommodate powertrains powered exclusively by batteries but flexible enough to also accommodate petrol or diesel engines for those markets and types of vehicles for which the transition to electric will be slower. In terms of sustainable mobility, Peugeot is starting from a rather favorable position: already 70% of the range is electrified, therefore electric or rechargeable hybrid. The European line-up of the transalpine house will be completely electrified by 2024, with the update of the models currently in production and the launch of completely redesigned cars around the new platforms, such as the next generation 3008, which will also be born electric in the factory. Sochaux.

THE BEST SELLING BATTERY LEONCINO – Today, among the electric models of the Peugeot, the best seller in Europe it is the 208: about 20% of customers choose it in the battery version, a better result than the manufacturer’s initial forecasts, which assumed a 5-10 percentage points lower market share. Slightly lower are the sales of the high-wheeled variant e-2008. Nothing out of the ordinary, actually, explains Linda Jackson: “Unlike the e-208, people buy it as their first car and therefore with the prospect of traveling long distances. We are trying to understand if an electric car can satisfy this kind of needs “.