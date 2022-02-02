In Europe, the pandemic is less scary: in France, goodbye outdoor masks and green light to concerts and (and soon) discos. Where it reopens

France tries to turn the page. After one of the most onerous Covid waves in terms of infections and loss of human life, the country decides to relax the measures to contain infections. The promises that the French government made to the community on January 20, when the fifth wave of the pandemic began to register declining parameters, thus find real acceptance. This morning the easing measures were taken which see France return to conditions of increasing normality. Immediately abolished the obligation to wear masks outdoors, you can go back to walking on the street with your face uncovered. As usual, the common sense clause remains standing and therefore the “recommendation” to wear it in the event of a crowd or in any case when it is not possible to respect the physical distance. Those who work in the world of cultural and sporting events are also eagerly awaiting the rules for public admissions to events. Starting today, there is no longer any access and number limit for capacity in stadiums and in all places of culture, and therefore in cinemas, theaters and concert halls.

Good news for entertainment entrepreneurs too: in exactly two weeks, discos and dance halls will be able to populate again after the long total closure, which began last December 10th. As for the working methods to which the French government had to resort to contain the number of infections, French citizens will finally be able to choose independently: smart working it will no longer be mandatory for 3 or 4 days a week but only generally recommended. The new rules are triggered on the day in which a Council of Ministers is expected in Italy to decide on a similar relaxation of the anti-Covid restrictions.

The Italian government is also thinking of turning the page by adopting a series of measures to lighten the current measures, starting with masks and quarantine for schools. It is thought to resort to distance learning only for the unvaccinated and the duration of the Green pass could also become unlimited for those who have taken three doses. But there are several countries that are trying to leave the emergency behind and start again. The time is ripe for Finland, for example, which as of February 14 will lift some of the measures, including capacity limits for cultural and sporting events. And they are also the same for Denmark which yesterday decided to abolish all restrictive measures against Covid. This is the first European country to stop the obligation of masks and the Green pass and allowed clubs to remain open without time limits. All situations in which vaccination campaigns are playing, and continue to play, a key role thanks to the conquest of a high rate of immunized people.

Read also: