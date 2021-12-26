in exchanges there are very few left

Bitcoins continue to raise doubts and concerns.

The most popular virtual currency in the world has gone through a very special 2021. But now comes a new element of uncertainty for operators. There is a real shortage of bitcoin in cryptocurrency exchanges. The data indicates that we are at the lows of the year. The figure is indeed anomalous: only 1.3 million Bitcoins remained on cryptocurrency exchanges. It has been a trend that has been recorded for some time and is giving rise to the most diverse conjectures in operators. We try to assess whether this could be an optimistic or a pessimistic signal for the currency. The problem is that at the same time the whales, that is to say the big owners of Bitcoin, have begun to sell heavily. Many believe that when whales head in a certain direction they can anticipate or somehow influence the market.

Bitcoin shortage

But the reasons for concern about the cryptocurrency queen also concern the regulations that many countries around the world intend to pass. On the other hand, however, it must be recorded how cryptocurrencies and above all Bitcoin are progressively integrated into some payment circuits and are made more and more popular. It should not be forgotten, then, that there is also an interest shown by many financial managers in cryptocurrencies that are promoting them as a diversification tool that is now quite welcome. So in spite of the Chinese hatred for cryptocurrencies that had made more than someone fear, Bitcoin does not seem to have lost its popularity.

However, what is happening in the exchanges and what the whales are doing leads many to think of a reversal of the approaching market.

Is there a more or less marked decline coming? Many prefer to be defensive now.