In fact, Days Gone’s (disputed) sales numbers may be wrong

Days Gone, the zombie-themed title released in 2019 for PlayStation 4, has recently been on everyone’s lips for a thorny question regarding its sales figures.

In fact, we know well that the IP of Bend Studio has indeed fascinated many fans, but despite this the hypothesis for a sequel to the title is wrecked before even taking off, on the pretext that the game had been penalized by the players who had waited to buy it not at full price.

But the sales issue certainly does not end there. In fact, Sony recently proudly shared the number achieved by Ghost of Tsushima, which reached the surprising result of 8 million copies sold.

At this point the game director of Days Gone, Jeff Ross, who claimed that the number of copies of the Bend Studio title actually had exceeded 8 million, and that despite this to the team those data were made to perceive as a failure.

Apparently, however, what Ross said may not be completely accurate.

In an interview on the YouTube channel of David Jaffe, creator of God of War, we learn that the data disclosed by Ross was obtained from the now defunct trophy tracking site Gamestat.

Gamestat’s numbers, however, given the very nature of the site, tended to be rough estimates. Indeed, it should be noted that those numbers also included used copies, rentals, game sharing, free PS Plus giveaways and so on, which means if so actual sales numbers may actually be lower to those indicated by Ross.

Obviously we don’t know what the gap is between the figures indicated by Ross and the actual sales figures: Sony, in fact, has not expressed itself in this sense, leaving everyone speechless with no official number.

While waiting to learn more, we suggest you take a look at our review of Days Gone, in case you want to approach the title of Bend Studio, which we remember is also available for PC.