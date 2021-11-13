Health

In Fermano, four pharmacists refuse the vaccine. Federfarma: it is the only solution

“Like all categories, even the owner of a pharmacy as a health worker has the professional mission and human conduct of raising public awareness of vaccination”. It is the voice of Marco Meconi, Marche regional vice president of FerderFarma, who does nothing but express the ethics on which FederFarma’s spirit of service is based, consolidated day after day, since the beginning of the outbreak of the Covid-related pandemic, with the provision of pharmacies and pharmacists, to protect public health. From the swab service, to vaccines to the tests for issuing Green Passes, pharmacies have expressed the true centrality of the health role during the epidemic emergency, in proximity to the citizen. This is why it becomes almost embarrassing to talk about unvaccinated pharmacists who do not believe in the importance of vaccination. From the health register it emerges that in the province of Fermo, there are four unvaccinated pharmacy owners, while there are 12 in the whole region.

“The great spirit of service of pharmacies – continues Meconi – is available to everyone, even those who have not been vaccinated and need to be issued a Green pass. It should be noted that the vast majority of pharmacies, equal to about 80 percent , carries out tampons and 30% vaccinations. A service that takes root in the responsibility of the pharmacist himself – concludes Meconi – as a man and professional who should see in the vaccine what it actually represents: the only possible solution that science proposes to protect health public, to get out of the epidemic “.

