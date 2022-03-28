“In five years, new location for the degree course in Medicine”. Open the Academic Year

The academic year has begun of the Single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma, delivered entirely in English and launched last October in Piacenza with the collaboration of the Ausl and the Municipality and with the support of the Region. The ceremony took place in the Sala degli Arazzi of the Alberoni College, currently home to the degree course attended by about a hundred students in the first year. Patrizia Barbieriof the general director of the Ausl Giuliana Bensaof the Director of the Department of Medicine and Surgery Ovidio Bussolati and the Course Coordinator Marco Vitale. To open the event, which will have its sequel in the Parma headquarters with the intervention of the Minister Maria Cristina Messa who will officially open the academic year 2021-2022, was the rector of the University Paolo Andrei. Meanwhile in Piacenza, work is underway for the urban redevelopment and recovery project of the former military hospital, subject of a Memorandum of Understanding signed last November between the Ministry of Defense, the Region, the Municipality, the Ausl and the University, to allocate part of the spaces to the definitive seat of the Degree in Medicine in English.

THE PRESS RELEASE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF PARMA

It was an international ceremony that this morning, in Hall of the Tapestries of the Alberoni College of Piacenzahas open officially the academic year 2021-2022 of Single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University of Parma, activated this year with the collaboration of the Ausl and the Municipality of Piacenza and with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Region. After all, it could only be like this, given that the course, entirely delivered in English, was born with a strong international vocation, and a good part of its students come from abroad. The result of a great joint work between institutions that led to its activation in record time, the course in “Medicine and Surgery”, with a limited number of people at national level, was created on the one hand to strengthen the educational offer of the University of Parma in the medical-surgical field and on the other to strengthen the sector in the region and in particular in Piacenza: a challenge and at the same time a great opportunity for growth and development. The ceremony opened with the screening of a short video with interviews with students, students and teachers, and ended with the symbolic delivery of a lab coat by the Rector. Paolo Andrei to a female student and a student.

The course and its prospects spoke on Rector in his speech, inevitably opened by references to the difficult current context, stretched between the Covid-19 emergency that has not yet subsided and the dramatic situation of the war in Ukraine. “Today we are here to celebrate a beginning. The beginning, dear students and students, of your academic life and – we all hope so – of your medical career. And the beginning of this new course, which is the result of a convinced and cohesive “team game”», Explained the Rector, who then added: “This is an important card in the regional university system, in this way undoubtedly more competitive and attractive, and also a great investment and added value for the health of our territory, in the face of the challenges that healthcare today faces. self. Which are global challenges, and that can only be the case in the society we live in“. Here, then, is the value of international openness, the undisputed strength of “Medicine and Surgery”: “The very choice of English as a vehicular language constitutes a relevant specificity in the Italian university panorama for medical courses, it becomes a” plus “of attractiveness for young women from all over the world and projects the students who will come out of this training course in a very broad horizon», The Rector said again, underlining the educational quality («Grafted on the consolidated experience of our Department of Medicine and Surgery») And the great collaboration with the territory, which «He immediately believed in this course“.

«The Department of Medicine and Surgery – observed the Director of the Department Ovidio Bussolati – is proud of this initiative and fully aware of its importance. The teachers and the administrative structure will do their utmost to ensure its full success“.

For the course referent Marco Vitale “LThe possibility of designing an international course of study in Medicine and Surgery from scratch is certainly an important opportunity to be seized. We have done so, while at the same time preserving the cultural solidity on which our European educational tradition is based“.

“I am particularly proud to be here to represent Piacenza healthcare on the day of the official opening of the academic year of the new degree course – stated the General Manager of the Piacenza Local Health Authority Giuliana Bensa -. The establishment of this university course is an enormous achievement for the area and an exceptional leap in quality for our system. We have achieved this extraordinary result, thanks to the synergy and constant collaboration between institutions, which have brought an idea to life in truly excellent times, considering the pandemic situation we have experienced. The establishment of the new master’s degree program raises new perspectives thanks to the participation of students from many different countries, who will find a healthcare company fully oriented towards innovation and with great attention to the development of healthcare in continuity between hospital and territory. As foreseen by the PNRR, the Piacenza Ausl, in addition to an important modernization of the technological and digital park in the hospital sector, will see a further strengthening of the network of territorial structures, coming to count on 12 Community houses, 3 territorial operational centers and 2 Community hospitals. This offering structure will guarantee the students of the degree course a context in which they will be able to immerse themselves in the entire chain of activities of medicine, from prevention to rehabilitation, crossing all healthcare settings. We are preparing to undertake a new path together that will lead to a wave of innovation for the entire Picentine healthcare system. Today, therefore, is only the first milestone of this path that will certainly be the driving force for further growth projects to respond in the most appropriate times and ways to the health and care expectations of our citizens.“.

“The activation of the degree course in” Medicine and Surgery “of the University of Parma in our city – noted the Mayor of Piacenza Patrizia Barbieri – it was the result of an extraordinary teamwork between institutions and universities, carried out with firm will even in the most difficult moments of the health emergency, capable of offering an international level training proposal, of high specialization and investment for research . It is certainly a strategic opportunity for the development of the health system. Our community is pleased and honored to be able to host teachers and students from all over the world, which further underline the university identity of Piacenza. Thanks to the protocol signed last November with the Ministry of Defense, the degree course, now hosted by the Alberoni College, will have the former Military Hospital as its final location, thus also allowing the recovery and enhancement of a historical and strategic structure right in the heart of the city“.