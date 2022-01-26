IN FLORENCE FOOTBALL CRIES AND CREDIBILITY GOES AWAY. A TELE SALES TAKES VLAHOVIC TO JUVE. THE MOST IMPORTANT DOUBLE MATCH OF THE MATCH

In Florence, children cry in despair. They cry because Florence, in football terms, is not a city for young people. Another idol of theirs has gone to Juventus, as usual. And you do not explain it to children easily, because children love football of those who know how to play football and have that simple genuineness of those whose only goal is to play to win.

In Florence they will soon lose this authenticity and what is worse, compared to those who, like me, have some memories, they will be able to pass on to their children only epics of capital gains and tales of amazing liquidity indices; evergreen sports centers and, hopefully, state-of-the-art refurbished stadiums.

Football for Florence is the moment of great disenchantment, is the day when this company threw its credibility to the winds, business before football, ok, the balance before the table, ok.

Sending Vlahovic to Juventus mid-season is high treason. And it is even more so after what Commisso has always said about Juventus, about Agnelli, about Italian football. Easy, dear President, to say that you want to change football and then fill the coffers at the earliest opportunity. Easy, dear President, to talk about principles and those same principles to betray them at the first opportunity. Battles are not always fought with a full stomach, to do them, sometimes, you have to give up something. I don’t remember in the history of Italian football a club in the running for Europe to sell their best player, top scorer in Serie A, to their historical rival, and this year also a direct rival. Only Preziosi with Piatek had this courage. Here today you have become the new Preziosi, other than Agnelli, Suning, Friedkin, De Laurentiis or Percassi. But he did more, he sent one of his managers on TV to beg Juventus to buy Vlahovic. A teleshopping, an embarrassing scene. Will Cabral arrive? Good player but at the moment it doesn’t matter. And do you know why? Because he led us to believe that if this Brazilian becomes strong, she will do all she can to sell him, probably to Juventus, of which he had actually told us he was a fan.

It is not true, Mr. President, that he could not do anything else. He could have better managers who would have managed the negotiation better, he could sell him last summer and replace him worthily, he could wait for next summer relying on Europe, he could bring him to maturity in June 2023 by setting up in this year and a half a Champions team that he would repay her for the sacrifice. He could have bet on himself and on the sports project, but he chose to win easy, thinking only of monetizing. She could have taken an example from those Presidents whom she vilifies but who had the strength and courage to put football before their wallet. AC Milan did it with Donnarumma and Kessie, Napoli with Insigne, Turin with Belotti. Nobody will fail and three out of four will probably go to the Champions League.

He chose to do worse than the Pontellos did with Baggio. At least they touched the Scudetto first and left a moment after the destruction. Diego Della Valle, which I criticized so much that I considered his arrival as the day of liberation, in the summer of 2006 he personally went to San Piero a Sieve to keep Toni promised to Inter and sold him the following year to Bayern losing money. Years later, with the preliminary round of the Champions League at the gates and the sale of Mutu to Rome, Della Valle was persuaded by Prandelli to keep the Romanian and Fiorentina went to the Champions League thanks to him. Vittorio Cecchi Gori, before destroying Fiorentina and self-destructing, he carried Kanchelskis and Edmundo in January. Today, dear President, for your credibility it is a catastrophe.

But come to think of it, he had already clarified the guidelines, as when he specified that the purchase of Gonzalez was due to the possibility of making a capital gain more easily than Sergio Oliveira. Or like when his manager Burdisso wasted no time in stressing how Fiorentina could hardly hold back Gonzalez and Quarta himself, should they become strong. Who knows what a mouth watering for Ikonè which cost relatively little and can be sold for important figures.

Of course there is Florence in all of this. Indeed, Florence is the preponderant part of the problem. For a part of this city that has long been prone to the current President and some executive of the moment, the fault lies solely with the Balkan mercenary. Sure, right and who knows why. So get ready to insult your neighbor who won’t believe this way of doing football, Vincenzo Italiano. But we will be able to talk about this again in the spring.