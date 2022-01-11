In Fontanafredda the first whiskey distilled and produced entirely in Friuli

FONTANAFREDDA – It will be Friuli, more exactly Fontanafredda, to inaugurate the region’s first whiskey distillery. With an investment of over 2 million euros it will be Bottega spa, one of the best-known Veneto wineries (it exports its wines and grappas to 148 countries around the world for a turnover that reached 67.7 million euros in 2021) to create the first all-Italian whiskey. And Bottega will produce it, as mentioned, in the town where it has a production and logistics site of 12,000 square meters (there are 5 of them in Veneto, Friuli and Tuscany), which was inaugurated a few months ago.

THE BIRTH

«For a long time we had been thinking of creating a good whiskey – said Sandro Bottega, president of the company that bears his name and which has its headquarters in the Treviso area -, and the space in Fontanafredda convinced us to start. Highly sophisticated plants, very complex production methods, will allow us to start with 250,000 bottles, and then bring them to one million within 5-7 years – continued the entrepreneur -. In Fontanafredda we already have the brand new distillation plant for grappa and gin, so it will only be a question of expanding the production of spirits. We plan to be operational as early as next summer – assures the president of the spa – and, obviously, we will need to hire more than a few employees that we will train on site, as well as other people who will have to hold various positions “.

TURNOVER

The first season should allow the company to obtain a turnover of between 6 and 8 million euros, this is the president’s forecast. «Whiskey is a distillate of excellence, the best-selling in the world. Usually when we talk about whiskey we think of Scotland or Ireland – said Bottega -. But we are so ambitious that we are thinking of creating one that is even more renowned, also because we will be able to count on raw materials such as gold, wheat and hops, all grown in Italy, universally recognized as the best cereals in the world “.

PRODUCTION AND FUTURE

Shop in its cellars known in many countries, it produces from Amarone to Chianti, from Cabernet to Brunello, just to name a few, as well as fruit grappas and liqueurs and natural infusions. Bottega, again this year, should already have to expand the Fontanafredda headquarters by at least another 2,000 square meters for logistical reasons and in this case too, new hires will be needed.