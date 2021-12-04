“In football they don’t care about people’s lives. I wanted to leave Juve”

Gonzalo Higuain spoke to the microphones of ESPN describing himself first as a man than as a footballer.

The Argentine striker also revealed a background regarding the period of the pandemic during which he returned to Argentina. Her words:

On the pandemic: “I went to Argentina and told my mother that until she was healed, I would no longer play football. I fought for her but she said she would die sooner because she wouldn’t let me leave something I loved because of her. I kept playing for her. I was about to leave football. When I returned to Argentina during the pandemic I didn’t want to go back to Juventus because it seemed an aberration that they continued to play with all the deaths that have been there. In football they don’t care about people’s lives. They continued to play to keep the heads of those locked up in the house occupied. I didn’t want to go back and I received a lot of criticism for saying what I felt “

On modern football: “I love football and will always love it. I enjoyed it and I suffered but now I like it less. I watched PSG-Manchester City on the phone because my daughter wanted to watch cartoons. Priorities have changed. I like football less and less because when it is said that many talents do not go out in Argentina and in the world, it is because technology, small spaces and two-touch games have removed the dribble and one-on-one. You are forced to play two touches otherwise the coach will complain. Playing like this we see fewer and fewer dribblers “

On the sacrifices: “People don’t know what I’ve given to have this since I was 9. I asked what I thought I deserved for every club I played at. I overcame obstacles and scored goals after goals to ask for improvements. I went through the same days without my best friends, I went to Russia for the World Cup the day after my daughter was born, I had to go back to Argentina because of what happened to my mother. I made so many sacrifices, I was never free to eat or drink what I wanted because in one way or another you suffered criticism. In the United States there is no such approach and when you try to come here, you never want to go back “