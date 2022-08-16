In force, regulations that favor non-commercial imports › Cuba › Granma

This Monday the recently announced regulations came into force that make non-commercial imports by natural persons more flexible, and the modifications of customs tariffs for air, sea and postal shipments.

As established by the resolutions of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP) and the General Customs of the Republic (AGR), published in the Official Gazette No. 45 Extraordinary of 2022, the provisions define the non-commercial nature of the importation of miscellaneous items by value and weight, and by the diversity of items, rather than by physical quantities, as was previously the case.

In addition, they increase the amount allowed for the importation of some items such as cell phones, computers, tablets, tires and rims.

On the other hand, the weight limit of shipments is raised from ten kilograms (kg) to 20, the value of the imported kilogram is reduced from 20 dollars to ten, and the exemption from payment is increased from 1.5 kg to 3 kg, for items to which the value-weight is applied.

Another of the measures, which had been announced at the end of July, is a 70% reduction in the payment of the customs tax.

Official Gazette No. 45 includes Resolution 204, of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP), and 175 and 176, issued by the General Customs of the Republic, which establish the rules for non-commercial imports by natural persons and the list of reference values ​​for some products, which serve as a guide or recommendation for calculating the tax charged by Customs. (rsr)