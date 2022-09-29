In Fortnite, Aya Nakamura will give an interactive show

Twitter screenshot Twitter screenshot Aya Nakamura will give an interactive concert on October 6 in the Fortnite game.

VIDEO GAMES – Concerts continue in Fortnite. After the American stars, place to the French Aya Nakamura. The most listened to French-speaking singer in the world will deliver an interactive show on October 6 in the video game, indicated this Thursday, September 29 Epic Games, publisher of the game phenomenon, fond of this kind of collaboration.

The artist is invited on the occasion of the series of musical performances ” Sound wave “, which welcomes talents from all over the world. The “ tailor-made and interactive show » of the “digital reconstruction” of the artist, that is to say of his avatar, “ will be streaming for 72 hours” until Sunday, October 9, Epic Games explained.

More than just a game

In the past, the publisher has collaborated with American rap star Travis Scott and Brazilian football star Neymar. In the summer of 2021, an avatar of American singer Ariana Grande performing some of her songs appeared over a weekend in Fortnite. Players could choose an option to go on a bit of adventure with the pop and R&B entertainer, drawn as a half-human, half-fantasy character, in either a short blue scale outfit or a silver ensemble.

The goal of this strategy is not to be content with being a shooting and survival game, but to take on the appearance of an entertainment platform. Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world with nearly 200 million claimed players.

