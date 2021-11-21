In four words from Spalletti there is the will to give a new mentality

While the whole environment is shaking and bandaging their heads due to the absence of Politano, due to covid, against Inter, there is Spalletti who proposes a new point of view. This is underlined by today’s edition of Corriere del Mezzogiorno,

Spalletti’s new mentality

“Complaining is for losers”, this phrase can be defined as the claim of Spalletti’s thought. In four words there is the will to transfer the mentality of going beyond the difficulty, to push the team to focus on their work and not cling to the problems that can limit it. Spalletti on the eve of the trip to Milan maintained the same line of thought after the news of the positivity to Politano’s Covid-19.

An absence that is added to other defections: Ounas, victim of an elongation to the left rectus femoris, Manolas who has not yet recovered and Demme, also in isolation for Covid.

«It is part of the difficulties of the season, you forgot that in the first two days we played with 3 midfielders, Anguissa wasn’t there yet and Demme and Zielinski were missing. What do you do, do you leave the doubt for a lack of playing a game below what we can do? “, right from the first words Spalletti in the press conference downsizes the problems and loads the team.