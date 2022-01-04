In France, 300,000 infections in 24 hours and politics in chaos

“We are in an emergency” and “today Sante ‘Publique France is likely to announce almost 300 thousand new infections in 24 hours“. The said transalpine health minister Olivier Veran. A much higher share than in Italy, even considering the difference in population (the French are about 9 million more than the Italians). Also on the other side of the Alps there is a boom in the use of tampons, with one substantial difference: there the tests are at the expense of the state, therefore free for all, with the exception of unvaccinated and foreigners. 30 million were made in December, only 2 million of which were paid. The impact on the public purse, however, is starting to worry: the cost of the tests, for the month of December alone, reached the figure of one billion euros.

In this context, however, the emergency legislation is struggling. At the National Assembly it is stranded the bill wanted by the government for transform the health pass into a vaccination pass, equivalent to the Italian reinforced green pass. Last night the opposition imposed, with a passing vote, the halt to the debate, which will resume only late in the evening today. The government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, stressed that the executive “will do everything possible” to maintain the goal of the entry into force of the vaccination pass on January 15, denouncing the “irresponsibility” of the opposition. Prime Minister Jean Castex also branded them as “inadmissible violence” assaults and death threats against some elected officials before the debate in the House and promised that those responsible for these “ignoble acts” will be punished. Castex cited the example of a deputy from Republique en Marche, the party of President Emmanuel Macron, whose garage was burned down last week.